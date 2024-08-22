DC For Resolving Issues Of Sugarcane Growers
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Thursday said that resolving the issues of sugarcane growers along with addressing the concerns of the local community would be the priority during the crushing season.
She stated this while chairing a meeting with Owners and General Managers (GMs) of the Sugar Mills held here at her office.
During the meeting, all the matters of crushing season were discussed and the GMs briefed the participants in this regard.
Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said addressing the complaints of local farmers should be the top priority.
She said the price of sugarcane would be fixed before the beginning of the crushing season.
Moreover, she said, the Sugar Mills should take necessary steps to ensure timely payments to the farmers and growers.
The owners and GMs of Sugar Mills assured the district administration of their full cooperation.
