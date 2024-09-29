DC For Resolving Legitimate Problems Of Masses Related To Revenue
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting of revenue officers in Darbar Hall of the DC office.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed all revenue officers that the legitimate problems related to revenue of the citizens should be solved on a priority basis while immediate steps should be taken to solve the problems faced in the work of land acquisition.
He further said that the answers to court cases related to revenue should be submitted immediately while detailing the damage caused during the monsoon rains, the Deputy Commissioner further said that all the revenue officers are on a daily basis to eliminate illegal encroachments, review the prices of milk and LPG, health centres, water supply and visit the disposal and submit a report.
In case of any problems, the DC office should be approached.
In the meeting, the revenue officers were informed about the steps taken to solve the revenue-related problems.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nawab Sameer Leghari and Assistant Commissioners and Commissioners of all Talukas participated.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Culture Festival highlights diversity, promotes cross-cultural understanding: minister2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding nutrition programme22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt guarantees foreign investor safety, unveils robust security plan: Secretary32 minutes ago
-
Suspect held after police encounter52 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui calls for collective action to streamline 'Judicial Processes'1 hour ago
-
Over 46 % work on K-IV project completed so far1 hour ago
-
Protests erupt in IIOJK following assassination of Hassan Nasrallah2 hours ago
-
Unidentified gunmen kill 7 laborers in Panjgur Balochistan3 hours ago
-
President strongly condemns gruesome murder of labourers in Panjgur11 hours ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident in Panjgur13 hours ago
-
China eyes growing opportunities in Pakistan's evolving healthcare sector, tapping into medical tour ..13 hours ago
-
Mari gas company helicopter crashed in North Waziristan14 hours ago