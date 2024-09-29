DC for resolving legitimate problems of masses related to revenue

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting of revenue officers in Darbar Hall of the DC office.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed all revenue officers that the legitimate problems related to revenue of the citizens should be solved on a priority basis while immediate steps should be taken to solve the problems faced in the work of land acquisition.

He further said that the answers to court cases related to revenue should be submitted immediately while detailing the damage caused during the monsoon rains, the Deputy Commissioner further said that all the revenue officers are on a daily basis to eliminate illegal encroachments, review the prices of milk and LPG, health centres, water supply and visit the disposal and submit a report.

In case of any problems, the DC office should be approached.

In the meeting, the revenue officers were informed about the steps taken to solve the revenue-related problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nawab Sameer Leghari and Assistant Commissioners and Commissioners of all Talukas participated.

APP/nsm-rzq