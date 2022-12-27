(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the officers of district government departments to resolve problems of the people on priority basis.

Hearing public complaints during an open court in DC Complex here on Tuesday, he said that civic amenities were the basic right of the masses.

Therefore, the government was spending huge money to provide all necessary facilities to the people and in this connection, the officers of government departments should also take appropriate measures for redressing public complaints and provide them quality service of their departments.

He also issued on-spot orders for redressal of public complaints received during open court and directed the concerned officials to submit its compliance report immediately.