DC For Resolving Problems Of Citizens On Priority Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, met with citizens coming to the office at the DC Office's Darbar Hall and inquired about their problems.

On the occasion, citizens submitted requests to the Deputy Commissioner regarding various issues including Benazir Fund, admissions, sale certificates, faulty account changes, and non-conduct of house surveys. Deputy Commissioner resolved some of the issues on the spot, and the citizens thanked him.

Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon said that the problems of the public are being heard and resolved on daily basis to provide maximum relief to the common citizens.

He further said that from Monday to Thursday, from 12 pm to 2 pm, the problems of the public will be heard and resolved at the DC Office's Darbar Hall, so citizens should meet him on these days and submits their problems.

Deputy Commissioner further said that all officers of the district and revenue officers of all tehsils have also been directed to resolve the problems of citizens on a priority basis.

