DC For Resolving Problems Of People Visiting Revenue Offices At Earliest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sharhyar Gul Memon presided over a meeting with Revenue officers.
According to a handout issued by the district Information office, DC while directing all revenue officers said that genuine problems of common people visiting revenue offices should be resolved without any delay so that relief could be provided to them.
He further said that replies could be submitted immediately related to the cases of revenue and ombudsman offices.
DC directed revenue officers to submit a report regarding removal of illegal encroachments, review milk, LPG prices, Health centers, water supply and disposal.
He further directed revenue officers to hold open courts in their respective areas to listen to the issues of people regarding revenue and make efforts for resolving at earliest.
He directed SAWFCO officers to resolve financial problems faced by flood affected regarding construction of the houses.
In the meeting issues related to land acquisition for Motorway M6, agriculture and public health schemes were discussed.
All Assistant Commissioners apprised the meeting about the efforts made for resolving revenue related problems.
Meeting was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sumer Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahed Chaudhry Arsalan, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja, Mukhtiar kar Nawab Shah Akram Ali, Mukhtiar kar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, District Manager SAWFCO Abdul Samad and other revenue officers.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker of Russian Federation Council to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday2 minutes ago
-
Havelian Railway Station, a key player in CPEC Project: Nooruddin Dawood12 minutes ago
-
Police make arrangements for Raiwind Tablighi congregation12 minutes ago
-
Governor grieved over fire incident at Dain Factory12 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur celebrates passage of 26th Amendment12 minutes ago
-
Fast track driving licence facility for motorcycles to end by Nov 3012 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, UK Foreign Secretary agree to work for deepening bilateral partnership12 minutes ago
-
PSCA releases new advertisement for officers recruitment12 minutes ago
-
STEAM program organized at GLFGHS22 minutes ago
-
United Nation INSARAG Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise-2024 concludes22 minutes ago
-
Traders protest against sewage overflow in timber market22 minutes ago
-
President urges international community to take action on human rights abuses in IIOJK22 minutes ago