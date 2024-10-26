Open Menu

DC For Resolving Problems Of People Visiting Revenue Offices At Earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC for resolving problems of people visiting revenue offices at earliest

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sharhyar Gul Memon presided over a meeting with Revenue officers.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, DC while directing all revenue officers said that genuine problems of common people visiting revenue offices should be resolved without any delay so that relief could be provided to them.

He further said that replies could be submitted immediately related to the cases of revenue and ombudsman offices.

DC directed revenue officers to submit a report regarding removal of illegal encroachments, review milk, LPG prices, Health centers, water supply and disposal.

He further directed revenue officers to hold open courts in their respective areas to listen to the issues of people regarding revenue and make efforts for resolving at earliest.

He directed SAWFCO officers to resolve financial problems faced by flood affected regarding construction of the houses.

In the meeting issues related to land acquisition for Motorway M6, agriculture and public health schemes were discussed.

All Assistant Commissioners apprised the meeting about the efforts made for resolving revenue related problems.

Meeting was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sumer Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahed Chaudhry Arsalan, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja, Mukhtiar kar Nawab Shah Akram Ali, Mukhtiar kar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, District Manager SAWFCO Abdul Samad and other revenue officers.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

LPG Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Motorway Agriculture Sakrand Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan