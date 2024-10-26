DC for resolving problems of people visiting revenue offices at earliest

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sharhyar Gul Memon presided over a meeting with Revenue officers.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, DC while directing all revenue officers said that genuine problems of common people visiting revenue offices should be resolved without any delay so that relief could be provided to them.

He further said that replies could be submitted immediately related to the cases of revenue and ombudsman offices.

DC directed revenue officers to submit a report regarding removal of illegal encroachments, review milk, LPG prices, Health centers, water supply and disposal.

He further directed revenue officers to hold open courts in their respective areas to listen to the issues of people regarding revenue and make efforts for resolving at earliest.

He directed SAWFCO officers to resolve financial problems faced by flood affected regarding construction of the houses.

In the meeting issues related to land acquisition for Motorway M6, agriculture and public health schemes were discussed.

All Assistant Commissioners apprised the meeting about the efforts made for resolving revenue related problems.

Meeting was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sumer Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahed Chaudhry Arsalan, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja, Mukhtiar kar Nawab Shah Akram Ali, Mukhtiar kar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, District Manager SAWFCO Abdul Samad and other revenue officers.

