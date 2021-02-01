DC for resolving public issues on priority

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officials of Revenue department to resolve public issues on priority basis as delay in redressal of public matters would not be tolerated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officials of Revenue department to resolve public issues on priority basis as delay in redressal of public matters would not be tolerated.

He was addressing an open court held at DC complex here Monday to hear public complaints against Revenue department.

He said that Revenue Services open courts are being held on every first working day of month to resolve public problems and if their complaints were not redressed amicably, the responsible revenue official would be held accountable.

He said that public issues and grievances related to Revenue department including issuance of domicile, 'Farad', registry, income certificate and other matters are being solved on the spot.

Citizens can approach the concerned Tehsil Office on the first working day of every month for resolving revenue related issues.

During open court, the DC received 113 complaints from Tehsil City and Tehsil Sadar and he issued on-spot orders for their redressal. Therefore, 88% complaints were resolved on the spot while the remaining applications would be redressed within three days.

The similar courts were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.