DC for resolving public issues on priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shah Fahad on Thursday said that resolving public issues was the top priority of the district administration.

He said this during a visit to Tehsil Bara wherein he met with traders, tribal elders, local government representatives and Sikh community.

On the occasion, citizens apprised the DC about their problems and demanded deployment of women staff at NADRA office and Sada-e-Aman Program, provision of drinking water, restoration and renovation of stadium, removal of encroachment from roads and reconstruction of link roads.

The DC directed Bara administration to conduct a survey of issues being faced by people and submit a report in his office.

He directed concerned officials to resolve the issues of public on priority basis, adding that provision of health and education was his top priority.

