DC for resolving public welfare issues through coordinated strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich has said that all public welfare issues should be resolved through a coordinated strategy so that people can get relief. He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the progress of work on performance indicators in the committee room at his office on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich has said that all public welfare issues should be resolved through a coordinated strategy so that people can get relief. He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the progress of work on performance indicators in the committee room at his office on Friday.

CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan from Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Officers of the Department of Highways, Department of Buildings, Department of sports and Chief Officers of the Municipal Committee were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the teachers of the respective schools should be assigned to supervise the students to cross the roads in the public and private educational institutions located on the national highway. On the instructions of the Chief Secretary Punjab, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at the bus stands and seating arrangements for the passengers and directed that the whitewash on government buildings should be done.

He said that the maintenance works of the green belts should also be done properly.

He further said that the billboards should be fixed in a proper manner. According to the instructions of the Punjab government, the removal of wall chalking, cleaning, and chlorination of water tanks should also be completed on time, he said. The DC directed the concerned officers to resolve the problems related to sewage and drainage of water throughout the district. He said that excellent sanitation arrangements should be ensured inside and outside the hospitals, Primary health centers and rural health centers across the district. He directed for taking legal action against the owners of overloaded and smoke-emitting vehicles. He also directed for early completion of repair and maintenance work of small roads in the rural and urban areas of the district to overcome the public issues with transportationn besides directing for early completion of installation works of the utility poles at the appropriate places.

Meanwhile, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan informed about the measures related to public welfare during this month.