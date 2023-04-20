DC for resolving sanitation issues in Eid-Gahs ahaed of Eid-ul-fitr

NAWAABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday visited different Eid-Gahs and inspected the sanitation and cleanliness situation.

DC instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation to further improve the sanitation conditions around all Eid-Gahs, Masjids and Imambarhas to avoid any problem for citizens coming to offer Eid prayers.

He also directed the improvement of the sanitation situation of city areas side by side with the formation of security plans around prayer places.

On the occasion, officials of the Municipal Corporation were briefed about the current and improved situation of sanitation in the city.

DC also directed all Town Officers to prepare arrangements for better sanitation in their respective areas Eid-Gah and Masjids and also install Eid Mubarak banners on the behalf of the administration.