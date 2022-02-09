DC for resolving sanitation issues on priority basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon on Wednesday said the negligence of any officer regarding improvement in sanitation situation would not be tolerated at any cost.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review sanitation & basic issues of the city and grievances of the general people held at his office.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that a committee would discuss the above matters and suggest resolving such issues on priority basis to provide speedy relief to the people of the district.

Representatives of the Legal community, media, traders, civil society and others highlighted the issues pertaining to improvements, need of cleanliness, sewage and sewerage water, traffic, schedule of pumping stations, problems drain out issues etc. DC directed Administrator, Municipal Corporation and Chief Municipal Officer, to pay special attention to such issues.