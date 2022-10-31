DC for resolving traffic related issues to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways for improving the flow of traffic in the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways for improving the flow of traffic in the city.

Addressing the meeting, DC said the volume of traffic was increasing in the city with the increased population and economic activities, which was causing difficulties for citizens.

He demanded of the traders' associations and citizens to cooperate with the district administration to resolve the traffic issues.

DC said that the tyre burst system was already installed, while the one-way system in various city areas would be reactivated within the nest 15 days to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the traffic police officials to deploy an additional number of traffic policemen to regulate traffic, and initiate action against violators of traffic rules.

He instructed Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah and officials of the municipal committee to form a plan for car parking in the city, one-way traffic, the proper location for handcarts, and removal of encroachments.

DC directed officials of the Transport Authority to initiate action against illegal parking offices of bus, trucks, vans and other vehicles and formulate a plan in that regard.

SSP Capt (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said the police department had prepared a plan to resolve traffic issues and initiate legal action against contraveners.

He said that all possible support and help would be extended to the district administration and municipal committee for facilitating the general public.

He said that a survey was conducted to install traffic signals at important roads and roundabouts of the city.

On the occasion, former Chairman Municipal Committee and President Chamber of Commerce Haji Azeem Mughal and others presented proposals regarding bringing improvement in traffic flow in the city.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, DSP City Habibur Rehman Lashari, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zamir Hussain Brohi, President Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Azeem Mughal, President Tajir Ittehad Ghulam Murtaza Samo, DSP Saddar Long Khan Shar, Municipal Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Syed Atif Hussin Zaidi, Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, officials of the department of roads, traffic police and municipal officials.