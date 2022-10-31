UrduPoint.com

DC For Resolving Traffic Related Issues To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 07:19 PM

DC for resolving traffic related issues to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways for improving the flow of traffic in the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the ways for improving the flow of traffic in the city.

Addressing the meeting, DC said the volume of traffic was increasing in the city with the increased population and economic activities, which was causing difficulties for citizens.

He demanded of the traders' associations and citizens to cooperate with the district administration to resolve the traffic issues.

DC said that the tyre burst system was already installed, while the one-way system in various city areas would be reactivated within the nest 15 days to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the traffic police officials to deploy an additional number of traffic policemen to regulate traffic, and initiate action against violators of traffic rules.

He instructed Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah and officials of the municipal committee to form a plan for car parking in the city, one-way traffic, the proper location for handcarts, and removal of encroachments.

DC directed officials of the Transport Authority to initiate action against illegal parking offices of bus, trucks, vans and other vehicles and formulate a plan in that regard.

SSP Capt (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said the police department had prepared a plan to resolve traffic issues and initiate legal action against contraveners.

He said that all possible support and help would be extended to the district administration and municipal committee for facilitating the general public.

He said that a survey was conducted to install traffic signals at important roads and roundabouts of the city.

On the occasion, former Chairman Municipal Committee and President Chamber of Commerce Haji Azeem Mughal and others presented proposals regarding bringing improvement in traffic flow in the city.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, DSP City Habibur Rehman Lashari, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zamir Hussain Brohi, President Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Azeem Mughal, President Tajir Ittehad Ghulam Murtaza Samo, DSP Saddar Long Khan Shar, Municipal Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Syed Atif Hussin Zaidi, Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, officials of the department of roads, traffic police and municipal officials.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Traffic Shar Nawabshah Saddar Chamber Saud Commerce All

Recent Stories

333 vehicles impounded during smog prevention driv ..

333 vehicles impounded during smog prevention drive

2 minutes ago
 Timely collection of electricity dues, important r ..

Timely collection of electricity dues, important responsibility of distribution ..

2 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to make advertisement policy more tr ..

Efforts afoot to make advertisement policy more transparent : Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 WPC organizes breast cancer awareness program

WPC organizes breast cancer awareness program

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Courts Indict 1,000 People Involved in Pro ..

Iranian Courts Indict 1,000 People Involved in Protests Over Amini's Death - Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 415 fraudsters for involvement in fina ..

FIA arrests 415 fraudsters for involvement in financial frauds

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.