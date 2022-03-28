DC for restoration, maintenance of RO plants before Ramzan-u- Mubarak

Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shah Nawaz Khan Monday directed the concerned officers to make Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants functional in the district before the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shah Nawaz Khan Monday directed the concerned officers to make Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants functional in the district before the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office DC issued such directives while chairing a meeting in the committee Room of his office to review ongoing development schemes.

DC further said that clean drinking water was a fundamental right of people and no laxity would be tolerated to ensure water supply to the people. He also directed to restore both water supply schemes so that uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water could be ensured and also build boundary walls on water ponds.

He directed to remove water plants installed at unnecessary places and shift to public welfare places immediately. DC also directed the Public Health department to restore drainage systems in cities and repair damaged nullah and drainage lines and make functional disposal used for drain out accumulated water and ensuring availability of diesel machines to overcome power shortage. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Hussain Baloch, MPA Haji taj Muhammad Malah, General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Ladies wig Badin Mir Sajida Talpur, SE Highway division Ameer Bux Rahoo poto, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Farah Khan and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.