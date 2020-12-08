DC for restoration of non functional schemes of PHE department immediately

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday emphasized upon all relevant officers to play active role in order to restore non functional schemes of the public health engineering (PHE) department immediately.

He was chairing a meeting of the Monitoring committee of the public health engineering department, said a hand out issued here.

The DC also directed to resolve problems of power supply by ensuring installation of transformers.

He instructed to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness and lighting in all drainage schemes. DC ordered the restoration of non functional Reverse osmosis (RO) plants so that people could get clean and pure drinking water.

Executive engineer Public health engineering department speaking on the occasion said that out of 10 water filter plants have so far been activated. DC directed the relevant Assistant Commissioner for the verification of all water filter plants. DC also instructed to accelerate process of acquisition of land for the oxidation ponds being constructed on the directives of the water commission. DC directed relevant officers to make drainage schemes functional so that people could get better facilities of cleanliness. Among others Executive engineer PHE operation and maintenance Abdul Hafeez Sahto, Executive engineer PHE Inayat ullah Memon and Assistant engineers of all taluka and Assistant Commissioners also attended the meeting.