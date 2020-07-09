UrduPoint.com
DC For Retrieval Of Forest Lands At The Earliest

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar  Muhammad Nawaz Soho has direct officials of forest department to identify forest lands under illegal possessions through scrutiny of record and survey so that same could be retrieved as per directives of the Sindh High Court.

The DC while chairing a meeting in this regard asked forest officials to acquire complete record of forest lands from the Land Settlement department, conduct survey and submit report for retrieval of the encroached lands. He assured of cooperation by district administration for implementation of SHC's order at the earliest.  The Forest Officer Tharparkr Kashif Shaikh informed that 40 acres of encroached forest land was retrieved by joint efforts of Forest, Revenue and Police departments.

