DC for sacrificial animals' sale points functioning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed the administration of four districts for making sale points of sacrificial animals functional from 15th.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of specific sale points being set up for sacrificial animals in Faisalabad division.

He said that the sale points of sacrificial animals should be established at outside the city and lighting, drinking water, fodder stalls, canteens, medical camps, CCTV cameras should be provided in the sale points besides ensuring the quality cleanliness.

He advised that the livestock, agriculture, health, waste management company, police departments should be kept close liaison for providing the basic facilities and security in the cattle markets.

Divisional Commissioner emphasized upon keeping the veterinary medical camps active at all time and said that each animal should be medically checked and vaccination be given.

He said that complaint centers at district and tehsil levels should be set up in this regard and any complaint be redressed without delay.

He directed the ACs of the division to visit the sale points of sacrificial animals regularly for maintaining the arrangements and facilities.

Divisional Commissioner said that anti coronavirus SoPs should be followed in the markets.

During the meeting, it was informed that 29 cattle markets would be arranged in the division and this numbers could be raised according to needs.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and otherofficers were present in the meeting.