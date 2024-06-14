Open Menu

DC For Safeguarding Rights Of Labor

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here Friday to review the performance of the Department of Labor, Social Security and Workers Welfare Schools.

The DC said that the objective of the Department of Labor and Human Resources was to protect the rights of the working class and provide them with maximum relief so that the goals of industrial development can be achieved through a prosperous workforce. He directed the Department of Social Security to ensure the registration of brick kiln workers across the district and action was ordered against those brick kiln owners who were not complying with the law. He also sought a report on implementation within fifteen days.

Director Labor Welfare Malik Muhammad Farooq while briefing the participants said that the Department of Labor had been successful in achieving the set performance targets and unregistered factories, shops and institutions had been registered under labor laws. In addition, awareness campaigns have been launched to ensure the minimum wage, along with action against violators of the law, he told and added, FIRs are being registered against those who are employing children in forced labor.

The meeting was attended by Director Labor Welfare Bahawalpur, Malik Muhammad Farooq, Assistant Director Social Security Yasir Pasha and Principal Workers Welfare school Malik Aslam.

