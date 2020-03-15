DC for safety measures to tackle Corona virus threat

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Sunday said the people should cooperate with the government and the administration in implementing safety arrangements with discharging their national duty to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the safety arrangements adopted to prevent the spread of the Corona virus in the country, especially in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Tashfin Alam, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, District Health Officers of all the three districts, officials of education, Health, Police and other related departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner said that increasing cases of Corona Virus in country specially in Sindh are a state of concern but it could be prevented by adopting safety measures.

He said that Sindh government is taking emergent measures to prevent the spread of the virus and also providing treatment facilities to the suffering patients besides taking protective steps to safeguard the people from the virus.

He further said that by the grace of Allah the situation is under control till now but we have to be prepared to deal with any kind of situation.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the Sindh government's ban on marriage ceremonies, religious and public gatherings, public meetings and rallies and at shrines in every situation.

He said that persons coming from Iran, China and other countries shall be identified and on arrivals should be screened.

He also directed for taking emergent steps to raise awareness among general public. Commissioner directed for compiling of lists of volunteers and scouts and submit the same at the Commissioner's Office.

The commissioner instructed the officials of health department to activate their teams and take immediate steps for screening of the persons and their associates returning from religious places visit and other countries. In addition, Commissioner instructed to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and necessary protective equipments at the Isolation Wards in order to combat any emergency promptly.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioners and officials of Department of Health briefed the meeting about measures taken for protection against Corona virus in their respective districts and also briefed about implementing of directives of Sindh Government regarding protective measures for prevention from Corona Virus. He appealed general public to adopt safety measures for Corona and also intimate Control Room of Commissioner office or respective office of Deputy Commissioner at their numbers about persons of their areas coming from other countries in order to shift the Corona Virus affected person to Isolation ward for treatment and to prevent its further spread.