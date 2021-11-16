DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rate

In order to control the prices of agriculture fertilizer and ensure its sale at fixed rate throughout the district, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to control the prices of agriculture fertilizer and ensure its sale at fixed rate throughout the district, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that growers were cultivating wheat in the district at present during which fertilizer sellers have increased the rates unilaterally and have started looting growers that would not be tolerated at any cost.

The DC said that in order to provide fertilizers to growers at reasonable rate and in time for which Assistant Commissioners and agriculture department shall play its due role.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils that on behalf of Agriculture Extension record of sold stock shall be taken on daily basis. He said that officials take proper steps to ensure sale of fertilizer according to rate list and for the purpose they should visit fertilizer dealers and shops in their respective jurisdictions. He also instructed to seal the shops of fertilizer seller if found involved in hoarding and over charging while heavy penalties shall also be imposed on them. DC said that injustice with growers of the district would not be tolerated.

The DC appealed growers to inform Assistant Commissioner or office of Deputy Commissioner about fertilizer seller charging over rate list so as to initiate action against them. He said that informer's name would be kept secret. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension told that fertilizer dealers are charging different rates from the growers and complaints in this regard are pouring in.

He said that at some place DAP was being sold at Rs 8500 and some other shopkeepers were selling it at Rs 9500 per bag. He said that fertilizer companies are providing lists to Director General Agriculture, which be submitted with office of Deputy Commissioner after receiving at this office.

He said that shortage could come up due to game of big dealers of fertilizer in the district, which require strict action. He said that the price of Urea fertilizer is Rs 1750 but some dealers are selling it higher rate to growers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Saeed Ahmed Mgrio, DSP Police Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, representatives of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers.