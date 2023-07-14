Open Menu

DC For Sale Of Food Items At Fixed Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC for sale of food items at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Friday said that food items should be sold at fixed prices and availability of food items in adequate quantity should also be ensured.

In order to maintain the balance between demand and supply, the supply chain of food items should be monitored effectively.

He gave these instructions while presiding a meeting of the supply chain management committee at his office.

Deputy Commissioner instructed that secretaries of market committees should take proper measures to deal with shortages in the supply of goods during the flood situation.

The supply of pulses, vegetables, and fruits should be ensured along with the sale of LPG at fixed rates. He said that the auction process of vegetables and fruits should be monitored on a daily basis in the fruit and vegetable markets. The price lists should be displayed so that the customers do not face any difficulty while purchasing.

The meeting was briefed about the measures taken related to supply chain management across the district.

