Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC for sale of gasoline on OGRA's rates; warns strict action

Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir taking notice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA's rates and warned strict action against violators

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir taking notice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA's rates and warned strict action against violators.

Talking to a delegation of petrol pumps' owners here at his office, he said the government has given relief to masses and if the petrol pumps would insist on selling petrol and diesel on high rates the district administration would deal with them strictly.

He directed petrol pumps' owners to fix OGRA rates of petroleum products with immediate effect otherwise the law would take its course.

He said despite clear directions of district administration the petrol pumps did not implement OGRA rates due to which he convened the meeting.

