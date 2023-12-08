Open Menu

DC For Sealing Of Plazas, Sensitive Buildings Over Not Making Fire Safety Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC for sealing of plazas, sensitive buildings over not making fire safety measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, directed rescue officials on Friday to seal commercial plazas and sensitive buildings over not making fire safety measures.

Rescue 1122 has been empowered to enforce safety laws and fire system in commercial buildings.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views during visit to Rescue 1122 headquarters here on Friday.

The DC reviewed the performance of rescue personnel including emergency equipment and safety kits.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah gave briefing on emergency services to DC.

The DC also inspected fire fighting vehicles and emergency control room. He said that the Rescue 1122 was an unparalleled institution of public service in each emergency.

Punjab government has taken special measures to stabilize the rescue organization, he said and added that the response time of ambulance and emergency bike riders was ideal.

APP/sak

1525 hrs

