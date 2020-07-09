DC for setting up complaints counters

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has directed the administration of Tehsil committees and Local bodies for preparing action plan for immediate disposing of the wastes of sacrificial animals and ensuring cleanliness on Eid ul Azha

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has directed the administration of Tehsil committees and Local bodies for preparing action plan for immediate disposing of the wastes of sacrificial animals and ensuring cleanliness on Eid ul Azha.

He also directed the municipal committees and Tehsil councils for setting up the complaint counters at every municipal committee for addressing the complaints of citizens.

Addressing a meeting of the officers of Tehsil Councils, Municipal Committees and Local governments at DC office here regarding the arrangement of cleanliness on Eid ul Azha the deputy commissioner further directed the officers of departments concerned for improving the municipal services.

He also directed the chief officers of Tehsil Councils, Municipal Committees and local governmentfor arranging loaders, tractor trolleys and polythene bags for picking and disposing of the wastes ofsacrificial animals.