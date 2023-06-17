UrduPoint.com

DC For Setting Up Extra Cattle Markets In Each Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC for setting up extra cattle markets in each Tehsil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi has directed the officers concerned to set up one extra cattle markets at each tehsil of the district in order to facilitate vendors and local people for purchasing sacrificial animal.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for cattle markets here on Saturday, the DC said that as per directives of the provincial government, the cattle markets were being established on "no profit no loss" rules. He said that fee would be announced for sale and purchase of cattle to meet the expenses adding that notification for this purpose would be issued soon.

He said that all cattle markets would be made operational ten days before Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that counters of livestock, medical, municipal committee and civil defense would be established at each market while best security and parking arrangements would also be ensured, he added.

Lodhi directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness during Eid days and said that implementation of the cleanliness plan would be ensured at any cost.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Hamid Raza, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Tariq and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Salman Khan Sale Nasir Market All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

18 seconds ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

14 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

18 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.