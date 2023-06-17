DC for setting up extra cattle markets in each Tehsil

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi has directed the officers concerned to set up one extra cattle markets at each tehsil of the district in order to facilitate vendors and local people for purchasing sacrificial animal.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for cattle markets here on Saturday, the DC said that as per directives of the provincial government, the cattle markets were being established on "no profit no loss" rules. He said that fee would be announced for sale and purchase of cattle to meet the expenses adding that notification for this purpose would be issued soon.

He said that all cattle markets would be made operational ten days before Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that counters of livestock, medical, municipal committee and civil defense would be established at each market while best security and parking arrangements would also be ensured, he added.

Lodhi directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness during Eid days and said that implementation of the cleanliness plan would be ensured at any cost.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Hamid Raza, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Tariq and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.