DC For Setting Up Vaccination Centres At Rural Health Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:37 PM

DC for setting up vaccination centres at rural health centres

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers of the health department to set up corona vaccination centres at rural health centres in order to ensure vaccination

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers of the health department to set up corona vaccination centres at rural health centres in order to ensure vaccination.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz here on Saturday.

She said that eight corona vaccination centres were already functional at all four Tehsils of the district while new vaccination centres would be set up at rural health centres including Makhdoompur, Thatha Sadiqabad, Kacha Khue, Talamba, Haweli Koranga, Abdul Hakeem and Sara-e-Sadhu.

Dr Maria said that work has been started for the establishment of vaccination centres adding that the new centres would be made operational from next week.

She said that after the establishment of vaccination centres at rural health centres, citizens would get vaccination facility at their doors.

