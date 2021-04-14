UrduPoint.com
DC For Setup Bachat Bazaars In Matiari District

Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:58 PM

DC for setup Bachat Bazaars in Matiari district

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed Revenue officers to pay visits to markets in order to control price hike and hoarding as well as set up Bachat Bazaars within three days

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed Revenue officers to pay visits to markets in order to control price hike and hoarding as well as set up Bachat Bazaars within three days.

In a statement on Wednesday, DC said that keeping in view prevailing inflation and providing relief to masses, district administration was taking all possible measures to provide maximum support to the people affected by inflation through monitoring prices of daily use items.

He also directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to ensure achieving the target set for wheat purchasing with the coordination of the food department.

He also directed town and Municipal authorities to ensure cleanliness drive in different cities of the district so that citizens do not face any difficulty during the sacred month of Ramadan. DC also asked citizens to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs. He also appealed to ulema to cooperate with district administration in this regard for implementing SOPs for containing spread of deadly coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

