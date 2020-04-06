UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Sharing Details Of Ration Distribution Programme With LEAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

DC for sharing details of ration distribution programme with LEAs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has asked all Assistant Commissioners of the district to provide details of ration distribution programme to law enforcement agencies to ensure provision of relief goods to deserving persons in a transparent manner.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she expressed grief over looting of truck containing ration bags for deserving persons and instructed subordinates to ensure distribution of ration to deserving persons at the earliest.

The concerned assistant commissioner along with chairman of each union council should provide ration bags to deserving persons at their doorsteps, she said and added that distribution programme should be communicated to Police and law enforcement agencies in order to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

18 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

18 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

1 hour ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.