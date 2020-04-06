DC for sharing details of ration distribution programme with LEAs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has asked all Assistant Commissioners of the district to provide details of ration distribution programme to law enforcement agencies to ensure provision of relief goods to deserving persons in a transparent manner.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she expressed grief over looting of truck containing ration bags for deserving persons and instructed subordinates to ensure distribution of ration to deserving persons at the earliest.

The concerned assistant commissioner along with chairman of each union council should provide ration bags to deserving persons at their doorsteps, she said and added that distribution programme should be communicated to Police and law enforcement agencies in order to avert any untoward incident.