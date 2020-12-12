DC for small business promotion in villages

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari on Saturday stressed the need for small business promotion in villages to eliminate povert

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari on Saturday stressed the need for small business promotion in villages to eliminate poverty.

Addressing a ceremony of cattle distribution among the poor and deserving people organized by Industrialist Arif Mahmood Soni at Soni Farm House, he said through livestock and poultry at home, poverty and unemployment could be ended.

The DC added the needy people could increase their income and overcome nutrition problems by breeding cattle and chickens.

On this occasion, Sheikh Arif Soni said: " We are helping the deserving people so that they could feed their families in the best way besides covering nutrition problems.

Assistant Commissioners Sonia Sadaf, Asif Hussain Mehdi, Amjad Soni, Iqbal Soni, Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Omer Farooq Meyer and others were also present.