DC for small dams to prevent land degradation, floods in Lakki

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has underlined the need for constructing small dams to prevent land degradation and floods in the district.

He expressed these views during a visit to an under construction Dara Pezu Dam on Wednesday.

He called upon the quarters concerned to ensure use of quality construction material as the district administration had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for effective monitoring of developmental projects.

He said that efforts should be made to complete all the ongoing development projects within the scheduled time frame and upon their completion, the DC said people would witness development and prosperity.

He said that recently, several areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed flood which also caused damage to agriculture land and as far as Lakki Marwat was concerned, the DC was of the view that construction of small and check dams, water reservoirs and gully plugging projects have always proved helpful to combat phenomenon of land degradation and erosion and control floods.

Moreover, Fazal Akbar said that small dam and gully plugging projects would boost agriculture, livestock and forestry sectors besides helping to alleviate poverty in the backward district.

He said the small dams, check dams and water storage reservoirs are also helpful to control floods, reduce water flow velocity, store surface water and raise table water in the area.

He said that the availability of water would ensure an increase in agricultural yield and make the rural population prosperous.