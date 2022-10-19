UrduPoint.com

DC For Small Dams To Prevent Land Degradation, Floods In Lakki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DC for small dams to prevent land degradation, floods in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has underlined the need for constructing small dams to prevent land degradation and floods in the district.

He expressed these views during a visit to an under construction Dara Pezu Dam on Wednesday.

He called upon the quarters concerned to ensure use of quality construction material as the district administration had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for effective monitoring of developmental projects.

He said that efforts should be made to complete all the ongoing development projects within the scheduled time frame and upon their completion, the DC said people would witness development and prosperity.

He said that recently, several areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed flood which also caused damage to agriculture land and as far as Lakki Marwat was concerned, the DC was of the view that construction of small and check dams, water reservoirs and gully plugging projects have always proved helpful to combat phenomenon of land degradation and erosion and control floods.

Moreover, Fazal Akbar said that small dam and gully plugging projects would boost agriculture, livestock and forestry sectors besides helping to alleviate poverty in the backward district.

He said the small dams, check dams and water storage reservoirs are also helpful to control floods, reduce water flow velocity, store surface water and raise table water in the area.

He said that the availability of water would ensure an increase in agricultural yield and make the rural population prosperous.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Agriculture Visit Dam Lakki Marwat All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

3 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.