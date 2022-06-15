HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned departments to solve the problem to ease the flow of traffic on the busiest roads of the city like Risala Road and Station Road.

The DC issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Traffic Management board here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday.

He said that the Traffic and Road Safety Foundation had prepared a complete plan for the said roads and after its implementation work another plan will be prepared for the flow of traffic on other roads.

A meeting has been held with the Commissioner and the DIG in this regard and they have assured a solution to the traffic problems, Soomro said.

The DC said that all possible cooperation would be extended by the district administration to solve the traffic problems and tire barriers would be installed wherever needed.

All members of the Traffic Management Board should seriously play their key role in resolving traffic problems in the city, he said.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that efforts were being made for the return of "Baldia Bus Stand" after which a bus stand will be available in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner directed HMC to construct a parking plaza at the parking area near Koh-e-Noor Chowk.

Chairman, Traffic and Road Safety Commission Javed Iqbal in his briefing said that immediate attention needs to be paid on Goal Motorcycle Bazaar, Khokhar Mohalla, Shabir Biryani Saddar, Bohri Bazaar and other choking points.

In the meeting, SSP Traffic Mukhtiar Ali assured all possible cooperation in that regard.

HMC Administrator Fakhir Shakir, District Officer Planning and Development Amir Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner City Ashraf Sangri and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.