DC for special attention on cotton crop

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu directed officers of agriculture department to pay special attention on cotton crop by increasing field activities to get maximum production.

Presiding over a meeting of district agriculture task force and advisory on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that bumper crop was possible only by monitoring the crop as per the weather condition.

He said that irrigation department has been directed to ensure enough water supply through canals by keeping in view the importance of canal water for the cotton crop.

The deputy commissioner was informed in the meeting that an ample stock of fertilizer was available in the district including 228,000 bags of Urea and 104,000 bags of DAP and the fertilizer was being sold on controlled rates.

The officers of livestock, pest warning, water management and other concerned departments briefed the deputy commissioner about initiatives being taken by these departments and performance.