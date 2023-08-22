Open Menu

DC For Special Attention To Curb Dengue Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC for special attention to curb dengue threat

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi emphasized taking measures to tackle dengue across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, while chairing a meeting, highlighted the possibility of increased mosquito breeding during changing weather conditions and called for an immediate check on the presence of larvae in stagnant water. He instructed that sensitive areas should be checked regularly on a daily basis, Khan stated that officers concerned should assess ongoing dengue prevention efforts, and dengue awareness seminars should also be organized for public awareness.

District Health Officer, Zulfiqar Haider, briefed the Deputy Commissioner, that dedicated beds for dengue patients have been earmarked in THQ and DHQ hospitals across the district. Swift testing of suspected individuals is underway, and their complete care is being ensured.

Affected patients are provided comprehensive treatment and discharged upon full recovery.

Khan directed relevant officials to visit government offices such as DC Office, DPO Office, Police Lines, District Jail, High school, THQ, DHQ Hospitals, Tehsil Council, Yadgar Club, Colleges, and other administrative offices for dengue control measures.

Deputy Commissioner Khan mentioned that, in accordance with the Punjab government's instructions, a Dengue Control Week is being observed throughout the district, aiming to raise awareness among the public about the disease. He stressed the importance of disseminating information to help citizens protect themselves and their families.

District Health Authority has also been advised to display banners on designated billboards for Dengue Control Week. Khan urged the concerned officers of relevant departments to properly focus on urban areas during the changing weather.

Related Topics

Weather Police Dengue Government Of Punjab Water Salman Khan Jail Visit Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

1 minute ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

16 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

31 minutes ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

46 minutes ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

46 minutes ago
 100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

46 minutes ago
BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

1 hour ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan