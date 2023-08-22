DC for special attention to curb dengue threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi emphasized taking measures to tackle dengue across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, while chairing a meeting, highlighted the possibility of increased mosquito breeding during changing weather conditions and called for an immediate check on the presence of larvae in stagnant water. He instructed that sensitive areas should be checked regularly on a daily basis, Khan stated that officers concerned should assess ongoing dengue prevention efforts, and dengue awareness seminars should also be organized for public awareness.

District Health Officer, Zulfiqar Haider, briefed the Deputy Commissioner, that dedicated beds for dengue patients have been earmarked in THQ and DHQ hospitals across the district. Swift testing of suspected individuals is underway, and their complete care is being ensured.

Affected patients are provided comprehensive treatment and discharged upon full recovery.

Khan directed relevant officials to visit government offices such as DC Office, DPO Office, Police Lines, District Jail, High school, THQ, DHQ Hospitals, Tehsil Council, Yadgar Club, Colleges, and other administrative offices for dengue control measures.

Deputy Commissioner Khan mentioned that, in accordance with the Punjab government's instructions, a Dengue Control Week is being observed throughout the district, aiming to raise awareness among the public about the disease. He stressed the importance of disseminating information to help citizens protect themselves and their families.

District Health Authority has also been advised to display banners on designated billboards for Dengue Control Week. Khan urged the concerned officers of relevant departments to properly focus on urban areas during the changing weather.