DC For Special Cleanliness Ahead Of Month Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramadan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu gave special cleanliness task to municipal committee ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

Administrator Azooba Azeem devised cleanliness plan for mosques and bazaars

The special cleanliness squad was constituted and launched drive to lift debris and waste through heavy machinery.

The surroundings of the worship places would be thoroughly cleaned in view of Ramadan.

The administrator further said that sanitary staff was fully alert due to prediction of rains.

