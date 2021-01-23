DC for special drive against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed price control magistrates to launch special drive against profiteers three days in a week into the city's jurisdiction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed price control magistrates to launch special drive against profiteers three days in a week into the city's jurisdiction.

While presiding over meeting to review performance of the price magistrates here on Saturday, DC gave task to the price magistrates for crackdown against profiteers on Sunday also.

He directed to ensure checking of all markets and shops of the city while Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed will monitor the market location of all magistrates.

Mr Khattak said that provision of all edible items to citizens on fixed rates was top priority.

He directed to send those to jail which were not displaying price lists.

DC ordered to pay special focus on availability of flour, ghee and sugar on fixed rates.