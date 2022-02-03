DC for special focus on unvaccinated people

District administration has launched third phase of Reach Every Door (RED) corona vaccination drive in the district under the directions of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has launched third phase of Reach Every Door (RED) corona vaccination drive in the district under the directions of Punjab government.

While presiding over high level meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan assigned the task to health department for complete vaccination of all members of each family during third phase of the drive.

He said that field teams of health department have been constituted at union council level and added that special focus would be made on people who remained deprive from both corona vaccination dosage.

Mr Amir Karim said that camps were being set-up at educational institutions as provincial government has decided to inoculate corona vaccine upto 12 years old kids.

He said that in view of new wave of Omicron, vaccination campaign was being given priority to ensure protection of human lives.

He further informed that Multan district was among top across the province in corona vaccine drive and added that vaccination camps have been set-up at general bus stand and public places.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gormani gave detailed briefing.