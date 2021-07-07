UrduPoint.com
DC For Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination Process

Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC for speed up COVID-19 vaccination process

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwja Wednesday directed for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination process in order to protect people from the pandemic.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the officers of the Health and Revenue department here. He directed to inoculate COVID-19 vaccines to people according to set the targets on daily basis.

The DC, expressing annoyance over Medical officer Rural health center Dr.

Dayal Das for slow pace of vaccination, warned that no laxity would be tolerated while carrying out the vaccination process and strict action would be taken against officers found negligent.

The deputy commissioner emphasized upon officers of the health department to make the people aware about COVID-19 vaccine and constitute special committees for inoculating vaccines to the villagers.

He said that COVID-19 was a lethal disease which could be controlled through vaccination.

