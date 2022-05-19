UrduPoint.com

DC For Speedy Rehabilitation Of Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:36 PM

DC for speedy rehabilitation of infrastructure

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers concerned to speed up arrangements for rehabilitation of infrastructure across the district by keeping in view the public welfare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers concerned to speed up arrangements for rehabilitation of infrastructure across the district by keeping in view the public welfare.

Presiding over a meeting of district officers here, the deputy commissioner said that chief secretary South Punjab has directed to improve infrastructure and other projects of public welfare. He said that repairing of street lights, manholes and cleanliness of the district would be ensured.

He directed officers concerned for quick action on the complaints received through the citizen portal.

The deputy commissioner ordered officers concerned to complete renovation and upgradation work of government buildings before June. He said that third party audit of the public welfare projects would be conducted to monitor transparency and performance.

Rana Ilkhlaq Ahmed added that chief secretary has also given guidelines for good governance in the district.

Related Topics

Punjab June Government

Recent Stories

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

15 minutes ago
 MC Korangi for computerisation of tax recovery sys ..

MC Korangi for computerisation of tax recovery system

2 minutes ago
 Regional consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

Regional consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolence Meeting in the Memory of La ..

40 minutes ago
 Traders urges district admin to launch integrated ..

Traders urges district admin to launch integrated anti-encroachment drive

2 minutes ago
 Rs 3900.59mln schemes of SH&ME sector approved

Rs 3900.59mln schemes of SH&ME sector approved

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.