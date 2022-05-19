DC for speedy rehabilitation of infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers concerned to speed up arrangements for rehabilitation of infrastructure across the district by keeping in view the public welfare.

Presiding over a meeting of district officers here, the deputy commissioner said that chief secretary South Punjab has directed to improve infrastructure and other projects of public welfare. He said that repairing of street lights, manholes and cleanliness of the district would be ensured.

He directed officers concerned for quick action on the complaints received through the citizen portal.

The deputy commissioner ordered officers concerned to complete renovation and upgradation work of government buildings before June. He said that third party audit of the public welfare projects would be conducted to monitor transparency and performance.

Rana Ilkhlaq Ahmed added that chief secretary has also given guidelines for good governance in the district.