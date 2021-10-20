DC for steps to control inflation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :District government has devised a strategy to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abas Sherazi expressed these views during a surprise visit to fruits and vegetables market along with price control magistrates on Wednesday.

The DC directed the price control magistrates to continue operation against big hoarders and profiteers and also ordered strict action against them.

Sherazi ordered officials to arrest profiteers on the spot over artificial inflation and gave warning to small retailers before imposing fine.

The DC ordered to take special initiatives to control the prices of poultry. He said that strict action was being taken against those involved in price hike.