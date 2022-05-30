UrduPoint.com

DC For Stern Action Against Artificial Shortage, Profiteering Of Fertilizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:24 PM

DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against the dealers involved in profiteering and artificial shortage of Urea fertilizer across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against the dealers involved in profiteering and artificial shortage of Urea fertilizer across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district agriculture task force and advisory sub-committee on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against fertilizer companies and dealers. He directed fertilizer companies to ensure supply of fertilizers as per the demand of the district.

He also ordered livestock department to start cattle vaccination campaign in order to protect cattle from the diseases. He took notice on the issues regarding shortage of water and said that all possible efforts would be made to resolve complaints of farmers.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide relief to farmers as the agriculture sector has a vital role in improvement of country's economy. He said that the fertilizer companies failed to supply fertilizer in the district would face the legal action. He said that crackdown would also be launched against the pesticide dealers involved in selling fake pesticide to farmers.

The deputy commissioner was briefed by Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Iqbal Niazi that fine of over Rs 800,000 has been imposed so far on the dealers involved in over charging and hoarding of fertilizer across the district during the ongoing year.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Agriculture Fine All From

Recent Stories

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tues ..

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

1 minute ago
 Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

1 minute ago
 About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - In ..

About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

1 minute ago
 Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Developm ..

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended ..

Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.