DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against the dealers involved in profiteering and artificial shortage of Urea fertilizer across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district agriculture task force and advisory sub-committee on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against fertilizer companies and dealers. He directed fertilizer companies to ensure supply of fertilizers as per the demand of the district.

He also ordered livestock department to start cattle vaccination campaign in order to protect cattle from the diseases. He took notice on the issues regarding shortage of water and said that all possible efforts would be made to resolve complaints of farmers.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide relief to farmers as the agriculture sector has a vital role in improvement of country's economy. He said that the fertilizer companies failed to supply fertilizer in the district would face the legal action. He said that crackdown would also be launched against the pesticide dealers involved in selling fake pesticide to farmers.

The deputy commissioner was briefed by Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Iqbal Niazi that fine of over Rs 800,000 has been imposed so far on the dealers involved in over charging and hoarding of fertilizer across the district during the ongoing year.