DC for stern action against bounded labour, child labour

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday directed district vigilance committee to speed up action for eradication of bounded labour, child labour and minimum wages of labourers.

Presiding over a meeting of district vigilance committee for bounded labour here, he said that government instructions regarding child labour, bounded labour and wages of labourers would be ensured at any cost.

He directed officers of concerned departments to ensure joint efforts for eradication of bounded labour and urged them to seal bricks kilns involved in paying minimum wages to labourers.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi also directed officers to seal kilns which were not converted to latest zigzag technology causing into environmental pollution.

He also reviews development on issuance of social security cards to labourers.

Officers of labour prosecution environment and other concerned departments were also attended the meeting.