UrduPoint.com

DC For Stern Action Against Fake Healthcare Centers

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

DC for stern action against fake healthcare centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad on Thursday directed all the administrative officers to launch a crackdown against quacks, fake medicinal stores, and laboratories.

Presiding over a meeting of the district administration here, he directed a comprehensive and integrated plan to conduct a crackdown on fake healthcare centers, quacks, fake medical stores, and laboratories in different parts of Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Care Commission officers, the Chief Drug inspector, and health department officials.

Later, the DC also held an important meeting regarding Ramadan Sasta bazaars to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cheap and quality edible items to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also issued necessary instructions in that regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safi All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.