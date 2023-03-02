DC for stern action against fake healthcare centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad on Thursday directed all the administrative officers to launch a crackdown against quacks, fake medicinal stores, and laboratories.

Presiding over a meeting of the district administration here, he directed a comprehensive and integrated plan to conduct a crackdown on fake healthcare centers, quacks, fake medical stores, and laboratories in different parts of Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Care Commission officers, the Chief Drug inspector, and health department officials.

Later, the DC also held an important meeting regarding Ramadan Sasta bazaars to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cheap and quality edible items to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also issued necessary instructions in that regard.