DC For Stern Action Against Illegal Profiteers, Hoarders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Friday directed officials to launch crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 )

While presiding over a meeting of Price control magistrates, he said it was responsibility of price control Magistrates to ensure availability of food items at government rates across the district.

He asked the price control magistrates to inspect 25 to 30 shops daily and impose fine to shopkeepers over any violation instead of issuing warning and also get registered FIRs.

He directed DO Industry Rana Gulfam to write to the higher authorities for increasing Price Control Magistrates in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reviewed the performance of the Price Control Magistrates and directed them to improve their performance further.

He said now the performance of each price control magistrate would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

DO Industry Rana Gulfam said that they had inspected 3,070 shops during current month and over Rs 600,000 fine recovered from 406 shopkeepers over violations.

