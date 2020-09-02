DC for stern action against overcharging Tandoor owners

The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sana Ullah has taken notice of the increase in bread prices and directed concerned officials for taking immediate action against the Tandoor owners and shopkeepers for overcharging

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sana Ullah has taken notice of the increase in bread prices and directed concerned officials for taking immediate action against the Tandoor owners and shopkeepers for overcharging.

He directed the officials to register cases against five Tandoor owners over allegations of selling bread at the rate of Rs.15 per loaf.

He stressed the citizens to report their grievances regarding increase in price of bread and other edible items.

He also advised the public to register complaints on the following number 09929310553 so that legal action can be taken against the bakers who increase the price of bread and other edible items.