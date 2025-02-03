DC For Stern Action Against Overloaded Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhmamd Wasim on Monday directed officers concerned to
launch a special crackdown on overloaded vehicles to prevent accidents.
Presiding over a meeting of District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DC said
that comprehensive traffic planning and road management would be ensured to control
accidents.
He ordered to form joint working teams of the Rescue 1122, traffic police, the
highways patrolling and the district administration to prevent road mishaps.
