DC for stern action against overloaded vehicles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhmamd Wasim on Monday directed officers concerned to

launch a special crackdown on overloaded vehicles to prevent accidents.

Presiding over a meeting of District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DC said

that comprehensive traffic planning and road management would be ensured to control

accidents.

He ordered to form joint working teams of the Rescue 1122, traffic police, the

highways patrolling and the district administration to prevent road mishaps.