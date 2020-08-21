DC for stern action against profiteers

UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed price control magistrates to tighten the noose against profiteers.

He also gave task to send the habitual profiteers to jail

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review performance of price control magistrates on Friday.

There would be given no permission to anyone to plunder the citizens and directed the price control magistrates to enhance the field visits.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), ADCG, ACs from four tehsils and price control magistrates attended the meeting.

