DC for stern action against quacks in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed drugs inspectors to launch comprehensive crack down against quacks and register First Information Reports against them.

Presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of drug inspectors here on Monday, the DC expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of drug inspectors and sought explanation.

The deputy commissioner was informed in the meeting that nine illegal clinics of quacks have been sealed during the month of May and sent challans to Punjab health care commission.

The DC directed drugs inspectors to launch comprehensive crack down against quacks and said no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

Chief Executive Offiver (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.