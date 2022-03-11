DC for stern action against quacks, medical stores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in illegal activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in illegal activities.

Presiding over a meeting of drug quality control board here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that quack clinic and medical stores involved in selling intoxicated and expired medicines would be sealed adding that strict action would be taken against them.

He said that crackdown against medical stores selling fake and expired medicines was continued without any discrimination. He said that medicine manufacturing companies production and supply chain was being monitored and added that medicines without guarantee and cold chain would not be tolerated.

The district drug quality control board sent 10 cases to courts. The deputy commissioner said that cases would be pursued in the courts.

The DC Amir Karim Khan directed drug officers to ensure implementation of SoP.