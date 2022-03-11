UrduPoint.com

DC For Stern Action Against Quacks, Medical Stores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 03:01 PM

DC for stern action against quacks, medical stores

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in illegal activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in illegal activities.

Presiding over a meeting of drug quality control board here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that quack clinic and medical stores involved in selling intoxicated and expired medicines would be sealed adding that strict action would be taken against them.

He said that crackdown against medical stores selling fake and expired medicines was continued without any discrimination. He said that medicine manufacturing companies production and supply chain was being monitored and added that medicines without guarantee and cold chain would not be tolerated.

The district drug quality control board sent 10 cases to courts. The deputy commissioner said that cases would be pursued in the courts.

The DC Amir Karim Khan directed drug officers to ensure implementation of SoP.

Recent Stories

PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defen ..

PM terms induction of J-10 C fighter jets to defense system as major addition

2 minutes ago
 Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Ocean ..

Shibli Faraz inaugurates Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory

2 minutes ago
 President urges Swat youth to invest in tourism, h ..

President urges Swat youth to invest in tourism, hospitality sectors

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt establishes high level committee ..

Balochistan govt establishes high level committee for transparent recruitment

2 minutes ago
 Satrang gallery showcases self experiences exhibit ..

Satrang gallery showcases self experiences exhibition titled 'Ruminations'

2 minutes ago
 Troller driver killed in road mishap

Troller driver killed in road mishap

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>