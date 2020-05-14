DC for stern action against violators of corona SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed strict against shopkeepers over failure in implementation of government's SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner has directed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation of government instructions regarding the virus. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk for their own interest.

Aamir Khattak said that a large number of people have been tested positive in a day across the province which is alarming situation. He urged traders to follow the instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

He said that markets would be sealed if any positive case reported there. It has also been decided to hold joint flag march of pak army, police and District administration to show preparedness for implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus, he added.