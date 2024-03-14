DC For Stern Action To Protect Rights Of Consumers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said on Thursday that strict measures were being taken to protect the rights of consumers.
Chairing a meeting of District Consumer Protection Council here, the DC said that shopkeepers were bound to provide original receipts and bills to the consumers.
He said that stern action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in deceiving consumers or selling sub-standard products under consumer act.
The DC said that a comprehensive campaign would be started across the district to create awareness among masses about their rights through consumer act. He said that International Consumer Days would be observed on March 15 in the district.
During the meeting, various cases against business points were discussed in which the Council imposed heavy fines on violators of consumer act.
