Open Menu

DC For Stern Action To Protect Rights Of Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DC for stern action to protect rights of consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said on Thursday that strict measures were being taken to protect the rights of consumers.

Chairing a meeting of District Consumer Protection Council here, the DC said that shopkeepers were bound to provide original receipts and bills to the consumers.

He said that stern action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in deceiving consumers or selling sub-standard products under consumer act.

The DC said that a comprehensive campaign would be started across the district to create awareness among masses about their rights through consumer act. He said that International Consumer Days would be observed on March 15 in the district.

During the meeting, various cases against business points were discussed in which the Council imposed heavy fines on violators of consumer act.

Related Topics

Business March

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

14 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

14 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

15 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan