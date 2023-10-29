Open Menu

DC For Strengthening Embankments Of Canals

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind has taken strict notice of news items appearing in the media regarding breaches in Malwah and Loondi canals near Qazi Ahmed town and has directed XEN Irrigation Dad Division to strengthen the embankments of the canal and submit reports of breaches.

Later after instructions, the XEN Dad Division Sultan Afridi visited the breach sites and inspected the situation.

XEN Dad Division disclosed that canal water was overtopping due to the previous night’s rainfall which raised the water level of both canals, which was brought under control.

The XEN said that related staff has been instructed to strengthen the embankments of all canals including the Malwah and Loondi canals of Dad Division.

