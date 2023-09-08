DC for strict action against electricity theft

District Enforcement Committee met under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to discuss ways to prevent electricity theft on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :District Enforcement Committee met under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to discuss ways to prevent electricity theft on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that work should be done effectively to prevent electricity theft. He directed that the members of the District Enforcement Committee should work actively in the field and MEPCO should form committees at the tehsil levels in this regard.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, MEPCO officers, System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan, and officers of related departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that electricity thieves are not only criminals of the country but also a nuisance for those consumers who use electricity honestly and pay dues on time. He said that steps will be taken to take legal action against electricity theft and FIR would be registered if any cases are proved.

The devices used for electricity theft should be removed on the spot. In the meeting, the MEPCO officer informed about the measures taken to prevent electricity theft.